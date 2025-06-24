Owen and McGraw will join Pitbull for a pregame concert inside the Last Great Colosseum, while country music artists Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac are scheduled to perform throughout the day.

Most of the performances, with the exception of the pregame concert, will take place at the Speedway Classic Fan Zone. The 220,000-square-foot area will have interactive games, live music, unique regional food, exhibits, special guests and photo opportunities.

Other activities there will include a 110-foot Ferris wheel, a 2001 MLB All-Star game-inspired show car and a Legacy Walk exhibit highlighting the two participating teams’ top players.

The MLB Speedway Classic will mark the first time the state of Tennessee plays host to a Major League Baseball game. It continues a trend of professional baseball games at nontraditional locations, including the 2016 Fort Bragg Game, the annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, MLB in Omaha at the NCAA Men’s College World Series in 2019 and MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021 and 2022.