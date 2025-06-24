Twenty-six years ago, Congress dubbed Bristol, Tennessee, the official “Birthplace of Country Music.”
So it’s only fitting that MLB called in some of the top musical artists for its first game in both Bristol and the state of Tennessee.
Jake Owen and Tim McGraw headline the group of country singers scheduled to perform on Aug. 2 when the Braves and Reds meet in the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, MLB announced Tuesday.
Owen and McGraw will join Pitbull for a pregame concert inside the Last Great Colosseum, while country music artists Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac are scheduled to perform throughout the day.
Most of the performances, with the exception of the pregame concert, will take place at the Speedway Classic Fan Zone. The 220,000-square-foot area will have interactive games, live music, unique regional food, exhibits, special guests and photo opportunities.
Other activities there will include a 110-foot Ferris wheel, a 2001 MLB All-Star game-inspired show car and a Legacy Walk exhibit highlighting the two participating teams’ top players.
The MLB Speedway Classic will mark the first time the state of Tennessee plays host to a Major League Baseball game. It continues a trend of professional baseball games at nontraditional locations, including the 2016 Fort Bragg Game, the annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, MLB in Omaha at the NCAA Men’s College World Series in 2019 and MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021 and 2022.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Former Braves named managers for MLB’s third annual HBCU Swingman Classic
Brian Jordan will manage the game’s National League team, while David Justice will lead the American League.
Usher’s Braves bobblehead hardly looks like Usher but fans still say ‘Yeah!’
It was Usher bobblehead night Wednesday at Truist Park, and Braves fans said, "Yeah!"
Featured
Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.
Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.
Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.
Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side
The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.