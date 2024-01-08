Mableton begins to hire staff for new city

The services proposed by city leadership include planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, and sanitation. With this initial hiring cycle, the city will begin forming a community development department to take on business license renewals, building inspections, and code enforcement.

Licenses and occupation certificates for businesses within the city for the 2024 cycle will be renewed with the city of Mableton instead of Cobb County, and businesses will not be charged late fees due to the transition. Certificates already renewed with the county before Dec. 13, 2023, will be honored through the end of this year, according to the city’s website. The business license portal is expected to be open this month.

Credit: Cobb County Credit: Cobb County

When the city first began operating in the transition period in June 2023, the mayor and council hired an interim city clerk, attorney and financial consultant to aid in the initial ordinances and agreements needed to begin collecting revenue.

Mayor Michael Owens said in a news release that newly hired employees are expected to begin working in early February.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey as a municipality,” Owens said in the news release. “The hiring of key personnel will play a pivotal role in accelerating our city’s growth and enhancing our capacity to serve the needs of our community effectively.”

The city also now has an official website, mableton.gov, where residents can find updated information about the city’s transition. The council also plans to establish a regular meeting cycle, to be voted on in their next meeting. Council meetings will take place roughly every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, if approved. Meeting dates will also be posted on the city website.