Local artist’s work exhibited in Sandy Springs in honor of Black History Month

Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Sandy Springs is presenting the exhibit through March in partnership with the organization Arts Sandy Springs and The Empowerment Workshop, a nonprofit that raises funds to support initiatives, programs and events.

Edwards owned an art gallery at City Walk shopping center for five years before closing at the start of the pandemic in 2020. He is an abstract artist known for using an array of colors and heavy textures as he blends people and objects inside his artwork.

“I’m getting more intentional in what I want to convey in a work of art,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Before, I was known for hiding a lot of images inside my (artwork) so it would kind of appear like a visual story. Now, I don’t put as many images in my work so there are a few key components that definitely stand out.”

The artist has 12 pieces on exhibit which include a red textured painting titled “Heart.” A mother with a look of concern while holding her infant is shown in “The Ism’s.” And a young man appears in solitude and contemplation in a work titled, “Escape The City.”

Edwards, 50, is a native of Syracuse, N.Y., and has lived in Sandy Springs since 1997. The artist held community events inside his former City Walk gallery which included children’s painting activities. In 2020, he started virtual children’s and adult classes titled Draw with Dakoro. And he has been invited by teachers to lead art activities at Lake Forest Elementary School and North Springs High School.

Le’Dor Milteer, founder of The Empowerment Workshop, said his exhibit celebrates the diverse community bonds between Sandy Springs neighbors, businesses and organizations.

When Edwards completed the painting of King, he realized he was surrounded by more than 60 people cheering in admiration of his work.

“I’ve supported so many and to feel what I put out there come back to me is overwhelming,” Edwards said.