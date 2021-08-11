ajc logo
X

Lindsay Voigt resigns from Lilburn City Council

Lindsay Voigt retired from Lilburn City Council in July. A special election will take place in November to fill her seat. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)
Caption
Lindsay Voigt retired from Lilburn City Council in July. A special election will take place in November to fill her seat. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A member of Lilburn City Council resigned in July, which will trigger a special election later this year to fill her seat.

Voigt, who took office in 2019, plans to move outside of Lilburn’s city limits with her family. Councilmembers are required to live in city limits to hold office.

Lilburn residents will vote Nov. 2 to elect someone to fill Voigt’s seat, along with two other City Council posts. The winner will finish Voigt’s term, which expires in December 2023.

The qualifying period for both the special election and the regular election is August 16-18. In addition to Voigt’s former seat, the posts currently held by Councilmembers Eddie Price and Emil Powell will be on ballots this year.

In Other News
1
Lilburn residents oppose potential restaurant on Arcado Road
2
Reminder: job fair in Duluth seeks to fill thousands of jobs
3
Duluth schedules new Connect Duluth virtual event
4
Gwinnett property tax bills to be mailed Aug. 14, due Oct. 15
5
Lilburn temporarily bans future small discount stores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top