Lindsay Voigt resigns from Lilburn City Council

A member of Lilburn City Council resigned in July, which will trigger a special election later this year to fill her seat.
Voigt, who took office in 2019, plans to move outside of Lilburn’s city limits with her family. Councilmembers are required to live in city limits to hold office.
Lilburn residents will vote Nov. 2 to elect someone to fill Voigt’s seat, along with two other City Council posts. The winner will finish Voigt’s term, which expires in December 2023.
The qualifying period for both the special election and the regular election is August 16-18. In addition to Voigt’s former seat, the posts currently held by Councilmembers Eddie Price and Emil Powell will be on ballots this year.
