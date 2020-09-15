Lidl to open East Cobb, Woodstock stores on Sept. 30

Those stores will join two additional Cobb County Lidl stores: 2641 Powder Springs Road in Marietta and 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton. Lidl also plans to open stores next year in Duluth and Sandy Springs.

Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” previously said its expansion in Georgia will create about 200 jobs. The grocer also plans to open a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Covington over the next two years.

Lidl said it has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries across the globe. It boasts a wide selection of beer and wine, fresh produce, meat and bakery items, as well as gluten-free and organic items. Other metro Atlanta locations are in Jonesboro, Atlanta, Snellville, Dunwoody, Suwanee, Peachtree Corners and Lawrenceville.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter