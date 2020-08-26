Lidl to open 2 new Cobb County stores in 2021

Lidl said this week that it will open a store next year in the space that once housed The Fresh Market at 1201 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. The Fresh Market closed its East Cobb location in November 2019.

The company also said its store under construction at 670 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta will open next year. Company spokeswoman Chandler Ebeier said no specific grand opening dates have been finalized, but Lidl’s announcement said the stores are expected to open by the end of 2021.