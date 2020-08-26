Lidl to open 2 new Cobb County stores in 2021

A popular German-based grocer has announced plans to double its presence in Cobb County next year.
Lidl said this week that it will open a store next year in the space that once housed The Fresh Market at 1201 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. The Fresh Market closed its East Cobb location in November 2019.
The company also said its store under construction at 670 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta will open next year. Company spokeswoman Chandler Ebeier said no specific grand opening dates have been finalized, but Lidl’s announcement said the stores are expected to open by the end of 2021.
These stores will join two additional Cobb County Lidl stores: 2641 Powder Springs Road in Marietta and 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton. Lidl also plans to open stores next year in Duluth, Sandy Springs and Woodstock.
Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” said its expansion in Georgia will create about 200 jobs. The grocer also plans to open a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Covington over the next two years.
Lidl said it has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries across the globe. It boasts a wide selection of beer and wine, fresh produce, meat and bakery items, as well as gluten-free and organic items. Other metro Atlanta locations are in Jonesboro, Atlanta, Snellville, Dunwoody, Suwanee, Peachtree Corners and Lawrenceville.
