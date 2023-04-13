X

Jonesboro taking part in ARC, Food Well Alliance ‘City Agriculture Plan’

Credit: Patricia Sebo

Credit: Patricia Sebo

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The city of Jonesboro will celebrate its inclusion in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s and Food Well Alliance’s “City Agriculture Plan” with a morning of garden prep Saturday.

Residents are invited to the event from 10 a.m.-noon at the Jonesboro Community Garden near the BB&T Bank location at 223 North Main Street in downtown Jonesboro.

The Clayton County community was recently selected as the third city in the state to participate in the ARC and Food Well Alliance program, which helps municipalities create sustainable community food systems.

Introduced in 2019, the plan, whose participants also include East Point and Alpharetta, awards program cities $75,000 to get the initiative up and running.

Jonesboro has a weekly farmers market with more than 50 regular vendors and a growing community gardens program run through the Jonesboro Police Department, the city said in an announcement of its selection.

“I am so excited for the potential to foster a sense of community and social cohesion by bringing Jonesboro citizens together around a common goal,” Jonesboro Chief of Police Tommy Henderson said. “We are humbled and grateful to be chosen to execute upon the ARC and Food Well Alliance City Agriculture Plan.”

Food Well Alliance Policy and Planning Manager Sarah Brown said the group will help Jonesboro “build on community assets and develop a plan that reflects their residents’ priorities for local food and agriculture.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider 5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him
45m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
8h ago

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment
13h ago

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What to make of QB performances during G-Day
16h ago
The Latest

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment
13h ago
Thursday Clayton sheriff’s forum cancelled after candidate’s family death
14h ago
Appeal of zoning for public safety training center denied
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
9h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top