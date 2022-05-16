Inside City Hall: Why Dickens changed course on new affordable housing funds

Caption Mayor Andre Dickens chats with students from Drew Charter School in Atlanta during the grand reopening ceremony of The Villages of Eastlake on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Caption Mayor Andre Dickens chats with students from Drew Charter School in Atlanta during the grand reopening ceremony of The Villages of Eastlake on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

WABE published a story on Wednesday pointing out the missing funds; we began asking questions, too, after hearing behind the scenes that some folks both inside and outside of City Hall weren’t happy with the trust fund being left out.

The administration initially defended the decision, but Dickens scheduled a call with reporters on Thursday to announce that after hearing “loud and clear” from housing advocates, he decided to add the $7.3 million trust fund into his draft budget. Many of those who were initially critical said they appreciated that the mayor was willing to listen and change course.

---

Mayor Andre Dickens (right) speaks with ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan.

Why is Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan leaving his post? That’s a question we struggled to get firm answers to last week. We got a copy of his resignation letter in which Rowan, the first leader of the new city department, said the “timing is ideal” to move on, though he didn’t go into specifics.

Asked about the reason behind the departure, the mayor told us he didn’t want to speak for Rowan, who walked away when one of your City Hall insiders approached him outside a City Council transportation committee meeting on Wednesday.

The notice of Rowan’s resignation, effective July 1, comes less than two weeks after a deputy commissioner in his department was fired, and as residents go to the polls and vote on whether to approve $750 million in infrastructure and transportation improvements.

---

Here’s another question: Where’s the Beltline going to go in northwest Atlanta? The agency revealed its preferred choice Thursday night — the first time the Beltline has had to pick a route that wasn’t predetermined by a former rail line.

Here’s the top pick for getting from the Westside Trail to the Northside Trail:

This path, outlined in dark blue, is the top-ranked route for the Beltline's Northwest Trail.

There was no choice provided yet for the more controversial stretch the Beltline is studying in Buckhead, which will run east of the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

We have a story that gives you a behind-the-scenes at the mixed feedback the Beltline received from Buckhead residents and neighborhood organizations as experts studied three possible routes.

---

Atlanta wants to get out of the lighting business. The council is set to vote on an measure Monday to sell the city’s over 9,000 streetlights to Georgia Power for $2 million, with the company handling maintenance and operation of the lights for the city.

The decision to pursue the sale followed an audit that found the city manages its streetlights in a haphazard way, with not enough crews to sufficiently maintain and repair them. Auditors said selling the lights to Georgia Power could increase costs, but improve service.

If you have any feedback, story ideas, tips or insider info related on City Hall, email us at wilborn.nobles@ajc.com and jdapelouto@ajc.com. We’re also on Twitter, @jdcapelouto and @WilNobles.