Here’s the route the Beltline could take through NW Atlanta into Buckhead

The agency, however, said it needs more time to study another portion of the Northwest Trail, a stretch that will traverse from the east side of Bobby Jones Golf Course to the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. The Beltline is considering several options to go through Buckhead neighborhoods, and said there are still too many unanswered questions about the feasibility of those options.

Caption A map created by the Beltline shows all of the possible routes for the Northwest Trail. The Beltline the preferred corridors ranked by feasibility are: 2, 1, 4 and 3. Officials are still studying which is the preferred choice among corridors 5, 6 and 7. Credit: Atlanta Beltline

More than 200 people tuned into the meeting over Zoom, during which officials outlined what went into their study and ranked the possible northwest corridors in order of feasibility. The Beltline also released a 104-page report with the findings.

The Beltline’s Northwest Trail is the most complicated portion to build because it is the only part of the loop without an existing abandoned rail corridor. It also involves going over or under I-75 and across several active rail lines.

The agency has been working with the PATH Foundation for the last year to study multiple possible paths to cut through Northside neighborhoods and consider which would be the most doable. Officials considered a host of factors including constructability, cost, trail steepness, right-of-way access, development opportunities and feedback from residents.

Each possible path goes through more than a dozen different properties, many of them deemed “challenging” to work with.

Behind the scenes over the last few moths, several residents and neighborhood organizations in Buckhead have urged the Beltline to select options located further from them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this week. Some sent petitions and open records requests to the Beltline.

“We got a lot of feedback on this,” Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said during the meeting, adding that he even heard from some neighbors’ attorneys about the options.

Caption The Beltline is trying to find ways to cut through northwest Atlanta and Buckhead neighborhoods to connect with the existing Northside Trail. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Green said the agency heard from several neighborhoods in Buckhead that didn’t like the idea of the Beltline coming through near them, while neighborhoods just outside of Buckhead in northwest Atlanta were more supportive. Some said they were worried about crime, though existing public paths in that area have not been hotspots for crime, police data shows.

Kim Wilson, the Beltline’s vice president of design and construction, emphasized that the agency is still in its planning process for the Northwest Trail, and not yet in the design and engineering phase. Plans for the path goes could still change as the agency moves forward.

The Beltline hopes to build the Northwest Trail, along with the remainder of the Beltline, by the end of 2030.