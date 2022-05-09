Almost 60K metro Atlantans cast ballots in first week of early voting

Almost 60,000 voters in five metro Atlanta counties cast ballots in the first week of voting for the May 24 primaries.
Early voting began last Monday in the elections that will determine who represents the Democratic and Republican parties on Election Day, Nov. 8. Those running for governor and U.S. Senate may be well known, but voters will also be picking local elected leaders such as judges, county commissioners and school board candidates.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot for the primaries is May 13. Early voting will be held until May 20, which is also the last day absentee ballots can be submitted. The websites of local elections offices (Clayton | Cobb | DeKalb | Fulton | Gwinnett) have information on early voting, absentee ballot drop box locations and more. Visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to check your voter registration and obtain a sample ballot specific to your address.
COBB | Sample ballots
The most enduring decisions made this election cycle are whether Cobb County will add three new cities. Already, 12,000 early ballots have been cast by Cobb voters. If voters within the proposed city limits of Vinings, Lost Mountain and East Cobb say yes, the first officials would be elected during the general election. A referendum to form the city of Mableton in South Cobb is also planned for Nov. 8.
DEKALB | Sample ballots
In heavily-Democrat DeKalb County, where more than 10,000 votes have already been submitted, the winner of the primary usually determines who wins the seat in November. Three county commission seats are up for grabs, including District 2, where three candidates are vying to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Commissioner Jeff Rader, who’s retiring. Voters in the city of Stonecrest will be choosing a new mayor to fill the void left by founding Mayor Jason Lary, who resigned after being indicted on federal corruption charges. On the ballot for Stonecrest voters will be former councilmembers Diane Adoma and Jazzmin Cobble along with Army veteran Kirby Frazier and Dr. Charles Hill, Sr.
FULTON | Sample ballot (PDF download)
In Fulton County, more than 21,000 Fulton voters weighed in during the first week of early voting to select four candidates for the county commission, including commission chairman, a seat held by Robb Pitts since 2017. Northeast Fulton’s District 1 will get a new county commissioner, as Republicans Matthew Tyser and Bridget Thorne will compete to see who runs against one of two Democrats, Ricky Blalock and Margaret Goldman, in November. In District 3, which includes Buckhead and parts of Midtown, incumbent Commissioner Lee Morris is uncontested in the Republican primary and will face lone Democrat Dana Barrett in November. Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is running against fellow Democrats Robert Kelly and Andre Sales to represent District 5, which includes Southside areas including East Point. The winner will be uncontested in the general election.
GWINNETT | Sample ballots
Almost 10,000 voters have voted early in Gwinnett County, where District 4 incumbent Commissioner Marlene Fosque is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Republican Matthew Holtkamp in November. District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku faces primary challenger Jahangir Hossain in the Democratic primary. The winner of that race will face off against Republican John Sabic in the general election. The race of solicitor general is usually not hotly contested, but it is this year as incumbent Brian Whiteside tries to fend off challenger Lisamarie Bristol.
CLAYTON
Almost 3,900 Clayton County residents have cast early ballots. Contested races for the south metro Atlanta community include posts for Clayton County Commission and Clayton Board of Education. All are between Democrats in the heavily Democratic county.
