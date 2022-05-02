Dickens proposes pay increases for all city of Atlanta employees

Dickens’ proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which starts July 1, was released Monday. At $743 million, it’s the largest general fund budget in the city’s history, with revenues boosted by increases in property and sales tax revenue.

“It’s going to have things that reflect our commitment to safety, as well as equity and taking care of employees for their hard work and commitment, particularly over COVID,” Dickens said in an interview Monday. “And as inflation has come into our nation, we’re being responsive to that.”