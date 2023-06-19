Inside City Hall: Midnight Madness

Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated the fourth season of Midnight Basketball last week at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center after establishing the initiative as part of an effort to curb youth violence in the city.

Dickens was unfortunately benched after an on-court injury put him in a boot last season, but that didn’t stop the mayor from lacing up his Jordan 1s and joining in on courtside banter with veteran sports reporter Sam Crenshaw.

“This midnight basketball competition is serious,” Dickens said. “Most of the games come down to just two points or less.”

But the program is more than just a battle to claim the title as Midnight Basketball champs. Dickens sees it as a high-stakes opportunity to get at-risk youth off the streets at night to combat youth crime. When Dickens first took office he faced immense pressure to address they city’s high rates of violent crime.

Atlanta is seeing a slight decrease in homicides for the first time in years. The city has logged progress with falling rates of other crimes, too.

“If you bring down youth-related crime, you bring down crime overall,” Dickens said, although he also credits other focuses of his administration like encouraging conflict resolution and deterring nightlife-related crime.

The mayor, along with the Atlanta Police Department and the Department of Parks, teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks for the event which also had stations for free groceries, swag and haircuts.

“Basketball has a way of uniting people,” said John Babul, with the Atlanta Hawks. “We’re the pinnacle of basketball in our city and we want to get beyond the mayor’s effort.”

---

Big bucks: City Council is set on Tuesday to finalize the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that dictates how the city’s $790 million general fund will be spent. In recent weeks, department heads, advocates and residents took to the podium at City Hall and argued their case for council to pour more dollars into everything from abortion access to parks.

The mayor, too, has his own idea of how the money should be spent. We’ll be watching closely to see what City Council decides to keep, change or reject from the administration’s budget.

---

Trash timeline: Atlanta’s solid waste services will be delayed one day throughout the holiday week in observance of Juneteenth. That means the Department of Public Works Office of Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard trimmings or bulk items on June 19, and everyone’s normal schedule will be pushed back one day.

If Friday is a regular collection day, residents should place their carts curbside by 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. The normal collection schedule will resume June 26. Those in need of additional assistance can contact the city by dialing 311 or 404-546-0311. They can also download the Atlanta Solid Waste Services mobile app or visit www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste to find their collection schedule.

---

Moore news: Former Atlanta City Council President and mayoral candidate Felicia Moore has joined EXIT Realty West Midtown as an associate broker and director of Community Resources and Engagement. Moore told us she is now responsible for the organization of educational endeavors for the community.

Moore will also use her new role to provide resources to residents with real estate issues and concerns. The EXIT real estate office is hosting an open house and Back to School Supply Drive in Moore’s honor next month. Parents can visit 1024 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Suite A, from 6-9 p.m. on July 13 to get school supplies.

---

