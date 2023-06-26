X

Inside City Hall: Councilman seeks affordable housing trust fund increase

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall.

The Community Development Human Services Committee chairman for Atlanta City Council wants to increase the city trust fund for affordable housing which, if approved, would put the city on track with the requirements of its own legislation.

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier is proposing an ordinance to allocate an additional $3.5 million to the trust fund. This week, the council’s CDHS and Finance Executive committees could have an opportunity to advance that legislation to the full council for approval next month.

“Atlanta has accrued the highest reserves in city history, we maintain superior credit ratings, and we now have an uncommitted fund balance of more than $240 million,” Dozier said. “But I’m even prouder to advance the work of making housing a budget priority. It’s now or never.”

Dozier’s legislation would take money from Atlanta’s uncommitted fund to increase the city’s $106 million non-departmental general fund, which is the account where Mayor Andre Dickens allocated $8 million for the housing trust fund — a 15% increase over last year’s contribution.

But the council previously established the trust fund in 2021 to allocate 1.5% of their fiscal year 2024 general fund to housing efforts. Housing advocates chided Dickens last month for not allocating the full $11 million to the fund. Dickens later unveiled a partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta for a historic $200 million investment into building and preserving 20,000 affordable units by 2026.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Incidentally, Dickens also took heat from advocates last year for not initially budgeting for the trust fund at all. After that criticism, Dickens announced plans to spend $58.7 million on housing — without the additional taxpayer burdens — using federal and philanthropic funds. The philanthropy dollars came from the “Gulch” deal cemented by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who said in 2021 that the trust fund would be focused on anti-displacement and home down payment assistance.

Dan Immergluck, a Georgia State University urban studies professor, told us Friday that Dozier’s legislation is a good proposal. He also said the city council should rely on other parts of the budget to reinforce code enforcements. The council recently OK’d plans to use $800,000 from the trust fund to hire more solicitor attorneys for property violations.

“I would also recommend that they include language to restrict use to the development or renovation of housing or to direct rental assistance to tenants,” Immergluck said.

---

Coming soon: Dickens is teaming up Destination Tomorrow, a Black Trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Atlanta, to kick off Atlanta’s upcoming LGBTQ Youth Mentorship Pilot Program. The city is inviting potential mentors, mentees, and supporters to a dinner and conversation about the program at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

---

109: That’s Atlanta’s ranking among the nation’s 149 largest cities when it comes to operating efficiency, according to experts at the personal finance firm known as WalletHub. According to the Governing Magazine article titled “The Best and Worst Run Cities in America,” a rank of 1 (shoutout to Nampa, Idaho) “represents the highest quality of city services, and the smallest budget per capita.”

---

Holiday closures: Dickens recently issued an executive order for the city government to observe an “Administrative Holiday” on July 3 in advance of the Independence Day holiday “in recognition of the many accomplishments and exceptional work of city employees during Fiscal Year 2023.”

Additionally, the administration announced that Atlanta’s government facilities will be closed to the public beginning at noon on Friday. Employees deemed essential for public safety or operational needs will still report to work, according to City Hall.

The city government will reopen next Wednesday after their early closure on June 30. As a result, the council’s next full meeting will occur July 5 at 1 p.m.

---

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email us at riley.bunch@ajc.com and wilborn.nobles@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
14m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
The Latest

QuikTrip donation to help 200 families stuck in motels move to homes
0m ago
50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, comes home to Atlanta
Featured

Credit: USPS

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top