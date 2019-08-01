BreakingNews
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline
AJC Local In-Depth: Atlanta Development

Gulch project to ramp up in 2020, be known as Centennial Yards

By
May 14, 2019

California developer CIM Group is putting the finishing touches on its master plan for downtown Atlanta’s Gulch, an up to $5 billion mix of apartments, offices, retail and hotels that the company is calling Centennial Yards.

In an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News, CIM executive Devon McCorkle unveiled the Centennial Yards branding, a timeline for construction, and some attractions the company is considering for the 40-acre mini-city.

CIM plans to meet major retailers at the International Council of Shopping Centers annual convention in Las Vegas next week. The trade show is among the highest-profile locations for developers to pitch would-be tenants, and many top Atlanta developers will be on hand.

“Now is a really prudent time for us to launch Centennial Yards,” McCorkle said. The name draws upon Centennial Olympic Park and Atlanta’s Olympic legacy, as well as the property’s history as a crucial rail hub where Atlanta was founded as Terminus.

ExploreCentennial Yards begins next phase: New towers, entertainment district

“We wanted a name that was authentic, one that would make clear where the project was located but also honor the history of the site,” McCorkle said.

McCorkle said the first two former Southern Railway/Norfolk Southern buildings currently being remodeled along Ted Turner Drive will open next year, with hundreds of new loft apartments and new retail space. And 2020 also should mark the start of constructing a vital steel and concrete platform that will raise the site to the level of surrounding streets, creating 12 to 15 new downtown blocks.

California-based developer CIM Group wants to build a 40-acre mixed-use project on top of the railroad lines and parking lots between Mercedes-Benz Stadium, right, and the Five Points MARTA station, to the left of this image. CIM plans to rebrand the Gulch as Centennial Yards to reflect the site’s proximity to Centennial Olympic Park and its history as a crucial rail junction in downtown. J. Scott Trubey/strubey@ajc.com

icon to expand image

The Centennial Yards site is among the most challenging in the Southeast. The property is crisscrossed by rail lines and parking lots that sit about 40 feet below surrounding viaducts, which include the bridges for Ted Turner, Martin Luther King Jr. and Centennial Olympic Park drives.

The complicated project will rely on the $500 million platform to span the active freight and MARTA tracks. The platform itself is expected to take two to four years to finish.

A.J. Robinson, president and CEO of downtown business coalition Central Atlanta Progress, said the platform creates new roads, sidewalks, bike paths and other links to neighborhoods and two MARTA stations disconnected by the sunken parking lots.

“It’s critical. You’re creating land,” he said.

CIM has proposed a development that could create office space equivalent to seven Bank of America Plazas, 1,000 residences, 1,500 hotel rooms and a regional mall's worth of retail space.

Full development of the site is expected to take five to 15 years, McCorkle said. Some development in the site’s interior must wait for the platform, but some of the project could rise as that infrastructure is being developed.

The timeline reflects the complexity of the project.

“Doing it right is more important than doing it quickly,” Robinson said.

The CIM renderings show taller office towers near the Five Points MARTA station. Mid-rise and high-rise residential, hotel and creative office buildings will round out the remaining space and sit atop of street-level retail.

The site also will feature a central pedestrian plaza and green space connecting Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena to Five Points.

CIM Group First Vice President Devon McCorkle stands in the company’s offices overlooking downtown Atlanta’s Gulch. CIM plans a 40-acre mixed-use development over the active railroad lines and parking lots between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Five Points MARTA station. The company plans to call the development Centennial Yards. J. Scott Trubey/strubey@ajc.com

icon to expand image

McCorkle said CIM is seeking flagship retail stores for major apparel and technology companies, museums and smaller concert halls as potential anchor tenants. CIM also will seek grocers, hair salons and barbershops and other service retail for residents.

Like the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, retailers, bars and restaurants catering to concertgoers and sports fans will be located near the arenas.

Ultimately, tailgating in the Gulch parking lots will end. But McCorkle said Centennial Yards will offer dining and entertainment that “more than makes up for any disruption in the tailgating experience.”

Legal Challenge

The CIM project has the potential to revitalize a 40-acre dead zone in the center of downtown. But it isn’t without controversy.

In November after months of debate, the City Council approved an incentive package of up to $1.9 billion in future tax dollars to help fund the project. The first-of-its-kind public financing package allows the developer to recoup 20 years of future property taxes created within the development site and 30 years of future sales taxes on the property to help fund infrastructure and vertical construction.

In return, CIM committed to developing at least 200 workforce housing units, a donation of $28 million toward a citywide affordable housing trust fund, $12 million to a citywide economic development fund, and an additional $12 million to fund a new fire station. CIM also will donate $2 million to a worker training program and agreed to 38 percent minority and women-owned business participation in the construction of the complex.

Critics said the city got too little for so much public support. The financing package also triggered a battle between the city and Atlanta Public Schools over the use of school property taxes to fund development. In January, the two sides came to a compromise that ended the dispute, but APS said the city hasn't fulfilled all its commitments.

But a citizens group known as Redlight the Gulch filed a legal challenge to bonds needed to help fund the Gulch project. The case is pending.

McCorkle declined to comment on the case citing ongoing litigation.

Construction Questions

Kyle Kessler, an architect and downtown resident and advocate, said he is looking forward to the opening next year of the two former railroad buildings and learning more about the planned reconstruction of the Nelson Street bridge. CIM committed to rebuilding the bridge as a pedestrian connection to the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

A rendering shows the planned redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office complex at 125 Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta. Developer CIM Group plans 246 loft apartments and street level commercial space. SPECIAL

icon to expand image

“The more this blends into the rest of downtown and Castleberry Hill and the rest of the city, the more successful the project will be,” he said. “If it’s seen as something separate from the city, that will be to its detriment.”

Carrie Sagel Burns, who lives in Castleberry Hill and is active in the neighborhood association, said her group wants to know more about the timing of construction and the rebuilding of the Nelson Street bridge.

CIM started some bridge demolition, and reconstruction is expected to start next year.

Burns runs a movie tour company. She and others who do business downtown want to see better connectivity between neighborhoods. They also rely on communication between the city, developers, businesses and neighborhoods to know how construction might affect their lives and livelihoods.

“People live and work here and it’s exciting, but working together is a lot of what Atlanta is about,” she said.

Our reporting

The AJC first reported on CIM Group’s plans for downtown Atlanta’s Gulch, as well as the debate over incentives for the up to $5 billion project. Today, CIM announced new branding and unveiled a timeline for development for the project.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline
35m ago

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race
14m ago
Watchdog groups: EagleAI voter cancellation contract flouts Georgia law
Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta