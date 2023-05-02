Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday that he is working with the Atlanta City Council to pass a $100 million affordable housing bond. Additionally, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta recently received a $100 million commitment from the Robert W. Woodruff and Joseph B. Whitehead foundations to fund affordable housing, Dickens said.

The Community Foundation is planning to partner with the city and others to use the funds to create long-term affordability for communities with a high risk for displacement, said Frank Fernandez, the nonprofit’s president.