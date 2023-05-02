Exclusive
Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Atlanta is partnering with a nonprofit philanthropy group for a historic $200 million investment into the city’s plan to build and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday that he is working with the Atlanta City Council to pass a $100 million affordable housing bond. Additionally, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta recently received a $100 million commitment from the Robert W. Woodruff and Joseph B. Whitehead foundations to fund affordable housing, Dickens said.

The Community Foundation is planning to partner with the city and others to use the funds to create long-term affordability for communities with a high risk for displacement, said Frank Fernandez, the nonprofit’s president.

The foundation’s funds will also support low-cost loans and grants for housing affordability, according to the mayor’s office.

“This is going to be monumental,” Dickens said during his announcement from the Academy Lofts at Adair Park.

Dickens said the city is going to expedite the development of affordable housing on publicly-owned land if the council approves the $100 million bond. He also wants to use the bond to preserve housing affordability where it already exists due to current subsidies. The bond could also provide some funding for projects already under construction, he said.

Atlanta Councilman Matt Westmoreland introduced the bond ordinance at Monday’s council meeting, where it was co-sponsored by everyone on the council except Mary Norwood, who was absent. Westmoreland told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there won’t be a tax increase to fund the bond, which the city would repay using existing revenue streams.

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

