Dickens proposes $790M budget that invests in Atlanta’s youth and the city’s workforce

Beginning this summer, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to invest more city funds into Atlanta’s youth, infrastructure and public safety agencies.
The mayor’s office on Monday released Dickens’s proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1. At $790 million, it’s the largest general fund budget in Atlanta’s history.
Dickens wants to use at least $6.3 million to improve the city’s At-Promise Centers, youth programs, and youth employment opportunities, among other youth-centered investments citywide.
In his letter presenting the budget to Atlanta City Council, Dickens said his proposal doubles down on the city’s commitment to making Atlanta the best place nationwide to raise a child.
“In a city with the potential of ours, we can and should make all of the critical investments necessary to ensure that residents across Atlanta benefit from best-in-class service delivery in a safe environment focused on inclusive prosperity,” Dickens wrote.
Dickens also wants to invest $6.2 million into new vehicles and equipment for Atlanta’s police and fire personnel. He also wants to put more than $1.25 million into new technology to support innovation citywide. By doing so, Dickens hopes to expand the city’s new take-home car program to recruit and retain police officers.
The mayor outlined plans to spend $10 million each on capital improvements and pay raises for city employees. With those funds, Dickens said he wanted to improve the conditions of city-owned buildings, and provide citywide premium pay and cost-of-living adjustments for the second year in a row.
Dickens also wants to put $8 million into the city’s affordable housing trust fund. Dickens didn’t initially include any money for the new fund in his first proposed budget as mayor last year. He later provided $7 million to the fund after a week of pushback from housing advocates.
The mayor’s office says Atlanta will have a nearly $2.5 billion direct economic impact for the next fiscal year. Atlanta has its largest reserves in the city’s history, the mayor’s office said.
About the Author
Credit: GoFundMe