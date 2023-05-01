Dickens proposes $790M budget that invests in Atlanta’s youth and the city’s workforce

Dickens also wants to invest $6.2 million into new vehicles and equipment for Atlanta’s police and fire personnel. He also wants to put more than $1.25 million into new technology to support innovation citywide. By doing so, Dickens hopes to expand the city’s new take-home car program to recruit and retain police officers.

The mayor outlined plans to spend $10 million each on capital improvements and pay raises for city employees. With those funds, Dickens said he wanted to improve the conditions of city-owned buildings, and provide citywide premium pay and cost-of-living adjustments for the second year in a row.

Dickens also wants to put $8 million into the city’s affordable housing trust fund. Dickens didn’t initially include any money for the new fund in his first proposed budget as mayor last year. He later provided $7 million to the fund after a week of pushback from housing advocates.

The mayor’s office says Atlanta will have a nearly $2.5 billion direct economic impact for the next fiscal year. Atlanta has its largest reserves in the city’s history, the mayor’s office said.