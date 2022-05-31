Atlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search

Schierbaum joined the department in 2002 after 10 years with the sheriff’s department in his native southern Illinois. He was valedictorian of his academy class and began his career in Atlanta’s Zone 5.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and became lieutenant two years later, according to his biography on the city’s website. He rose through the ranks over the years, becoming captain in 2013, major two years later and deputy chief in March 2020.

He previously headed the department’s Community-Oriented Policing Section, served as assistant commander over the city’s 911 Center and oversaw the department’s training, according to his biography. As training commander, Schierbaum and others implemented recommendations and reforms from the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. That included 20 hours of crisis intervention team training for all recruits, among other initiatives. The Midtown resident holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Herzing University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University in public safety administration.

The transition comes as city leaders look to stem the surge of violent crime while attracting and retaining more officers.

Though homicides are up over the past two years, Bryant said last week that morale within the department has improved. More officers are joining APD and attrition appears to be slowing, said Bryant, whose retirement was announced in April.

“We have our ebbs and flows, but things are certainly getting better,” Bryant said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We aren’t losing nearly as many people as we were a year and a half ago.”

As of Thursday, there have been 71 new hires since Jan. 1 and 154 since last July. There are 1,524 sworn officers in Atlanta’s ranks and another 137 recruits in the pipeline, but the department remains nearly 400 officers short of its authorized level.

Department leaders remain optimistic they can reach Dickens’ goal of hiring 250 new officers this year to alleviate the shortage and bolster the type of community policing he would like to see more of.

“I want to do community-based policing, which means getting out of your car to go walk, and you can’t get out of your car if you’re already covering more ground in your car then you need to,” Dickens said in a recent interview.