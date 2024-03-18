Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets millions to boost sustainability efforts

“Like many of our efforts, reaching our sustainability and equity goals is a group project,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for us to collaborate with cities facing similar challenges, share best practices and tap into resources to fight climate change and enhance the quality of life for all Atlantans.”

The city is no stranger to extreme weather events — particularly intense heat and severe flooding. Atlanta City Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Matt Westmoreland commissioned a neighborhood heat vulnerability assessment last year that evaluated the heat mortality and flood risk in each of the city of Atlanta’s 249 neighborhoods.

The findings highlighted the city’s crucial role in helping mitigate impact of severe weather by taking steps like protecting Atlanta’s tree canopy. But the city’s track record of aiding residents during and after unprecedented weather events is murky.

A group of westside residents announced in March they are suing the city’s response to the Sept. 14 flash flood and management of the sewer and water system.

Speaking of the environment, Atlanta’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience gave City Council members an update last week on the Dickens administration’s sustainability goals going forward. City officials said they are working on an updated climate plan to help address challenges like transportation emissions and tree canopy protections.

On the path to make Atlanta 100% energy clean, the city is hoping to hit 30% energy clean by 2025. As of this March, the city is about halfway there.

City officials said they’re encouraging the use of electric vehicles, updating the city’s building ordinances and expanding use of solar panels.

Atlanta’s firefighters and medical first responders have the chance to receive up to $30,000 to help purchase a home. Applications are open for the “Housing Heroes” program run through the Atlanta Fire Foundation that aims to help firefighters and EMTs live closer to their assigned station.

Fire department members — who are first-time home buyers — can apply for the one-time grant to go toward a house down payment or closing costs when purchasing a home. Interested individuals who qualify can find out more at https://www.atlfrf.org/housingforheroes.

