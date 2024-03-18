BreakingNews
Laken Riley’s father calls her his “angel” in TV interview
Metro Atlanta

Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets millions to boost sustainability efforts

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall
The Atlanta skyline is barely visible during poor air quality shown from the Buford connector off of I-85, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for Atlanta for Friday June 30th. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta skyline is barely visible during poor air quality shown from the Buford connector off of I-85, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for Atlanta for Friday June 30th. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is getting an influx of cash to help reach a lofty goal of transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2035.

Atlanta was chosen along with 25 other cities by Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of a nationwide initiative that utilizes $400 billion in federal funding over the course of three years to help cities address climate change and communities adapt to new environmental challenges.

Through the Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities program, the city of Atlanta will receive an initiative-funded team of researchers to aid in climate mitigation and drive policy changes to better prepare the city to address the problem in the future.

“Like many of our efforts, reaching our sustainability and equity goals is a group project,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for us to collaborate with cities facing similar challenges, share best practices and tap into resources to fight climate change and enhance the quality of life for all Atlantans.”

The city is no stranger to extreme weather events — particularly intense heat and severe flooding. Atlanta City Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Matt Westmoreland commissioned a neighborhood heat vulnerability assessment last year that evaluated the heat mortality and flood risk in each of the city of Atlanta’s 249 neighborhoods.

Atlanta Heat & Food Risk Assessment

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech/Urban Climate Lab

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech/Urban Climate Lab

The findings highlighted the city’s crucial role in helping mitigate impact of severe weather by taking steps like protecting Atlanta’s tree canopy. But the city’s track record of aiding residents during and after unprecedented weather events is murky.

A group of westside residents announced in March they are suing the city’s response to the Sept. 14 flash flood and management of the sewer and water system.

---

Speaking of the environment, Atlanta’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience gave City Council members an update last week on the Dickens administration’s sustainability goals going forward. City officials said they are working on an updated climate plan to help address challenges like transportation emissions and tree canopy protections.

On the path to make Atlanta 100% energy clean, the city is hoping to hit 30% energy clean by 2025. As of this March, the city is about halfway there.

City officials said they’re encouraging the use of electric vehicles, updating the city’s building ordinances and expanding use of solar panels.

---

Members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department gather outside of Fire Station 36 on Feb. 9, 2024. The new station will replace the old facility just down the road that was shuttered due to equipment issues.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Atlanta’s firefighters and medical first responders have the chance to receive up to $30,000 to help purchase a home. Applications are open for the “Housing Heroes” program run through the Atlanta Fire Foundation that aims to help firefighters and EMTs live closer to their assigned station.

Fire department members — who are first-time home buyers — can apply for the one-time grant to go toward a house down payment or closing costs when purchasing a home. Interested individuals who qualify can find out more at https://www.atlfrf.org/housingforheroes.

---

As always — got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch poses for a photograph outside of Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

BREAKING
Laken Riley’s father calls her his “angel” in TV interview54m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse
2h ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Taking stock of Spencer Strider’s ‘sloppy’ performance
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New bill looks to regulate Georgia’s booting industry
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New bill looks to regulate Georgia’s booting industry
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AM ATL
What’s next for Fani Willis, Fulton’s Trump case
5h ago
The Latest

College Park opens new arts, housing district
1h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘Clear, breezy and downright cold’
4h ago
Gridlock Guy: Time change puts drowsy driving in crosshairs
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
14h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief