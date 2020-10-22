Henry leaders approve five-day in-person high school classes

The board of education for the south metro Atlanta district decided earlier this week to bring back high school students who want in-person instruction for weekly classes starting Oct. 26. Those who prefer to remote learning can continue to do so.

“Our numbers continue to be well below the threshold that has been set to indicate unfavorable conditions in our county,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “We continue to be aware of the health metrics and have gone so far as to make them publicly available to our community members. Our purpose with this final phase of returning to our campuses is to allow for that full-week return for high school students choosing to learn on campus.”