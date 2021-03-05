Henry County sets funeral services for Commissioner Barham

The funeral for Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham has been set for 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation taking place a day earlier at North Ola Ballpark.
Barham, who represented District 3 of the south metro Atlanta community, died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at fields 13 and 14 at North Ola Ballpark, Henry County said. The ballpark is located at 354 North Ola Road in McDonough, GA 30252.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ola High School football field, 357 North Ola Road. Pastor Chris Anderson will officiate and the service will be streamed live at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.
Prior to arriving at Ola High School, the funeral procession will drive around the McDonough Square at approximately 1 p.m. to allow residents to pay their respects.
The family has requested that those in attendance observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and wear face coverings and social distance, the county said.