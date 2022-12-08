ajc logo
Henry County Commission leaders sworn in during Monday ceremony

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Henry County commissioners Kevin Lewis, Dee Anglyn and Vivian Thomas took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Monday.

Thomas and Anglyn, already members of the commission, were sworn in after retaining their seats for districts four and three respectively in last month’s election. Lewis is a newcomer to the commission after winning the newly drawn fifth-district post in November.

Henry Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell introduced each of the new commissioners and the judges who would swear them in. Thomas was sworn in by Henry Superior Court Judge Holly Veal while Henry Probate Judge Kelley Powell did the honors for Anglyn.

Lewis was sworn in by his wife, State Court Judge Chaundra Lewis.

“What an honor it is to be able to be sworn in by your wife,” Harrell said in calling Lewis up to take the oath of office.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

