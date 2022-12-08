Henry County Commission leaders sworn in during Monday ceremony

Thomas and Anglyn, already members of the commission, were sworn in after retaining their seats for districts four and three respectively in last month’s election. Lewis is a newcomer to the commission after winning the newly drawn fifth-district post in November.

Henry Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell introduced each of the new commissioners and the judges who would swear them in. Thomas was sworn in by Henry Superior Court Judge Holly Veal while Henry Probate Judge Kelley Powell did the honors for Anglyn.