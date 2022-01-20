Henry Commission chairwoman hoping to revisit rejected employee raises

Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said Wednesday that she plans to put the raises on the agenda for a February workshop or board meeting and asked her fellow commissioners to submit to County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews alternate plans they think the board should consider.

“I would like to request that we continue this dialogue and see if we can come to an agreement on increases for our employees,” she said at the county’s mid-month board meeting. “As we can agree retention of our employees is critical.”