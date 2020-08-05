Autopsy: Cobb inmate complained of chest pain before her death

RELATED | Families, activists call for outside review of Cobb jail operations

Sheriff’s office spokesman Glenn Daniel said the agency declined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment “out of respect for Ms. White and her family.”

According to White’s autopsy report, her toxicology screening was also negative for drugs and results from a nasal swab show she did not have COVID-19.

White had been incarcerated at the jail since May 26 following an arrest on felony aggravated assault and other misdemeanor charges. She told intake staff that she did not have any major health problems.

On June 3, she reported chest pain and was evaluated at the jail’s infirmary, the report states. The results of an EKG were normal. Six days later, she complained of oral pain and told medical staff that she had a history of an “unspecified heart murmur,” according to the report.

White was back in the infirmary on June 12 with chest pain and returned to her cell once the EKG results were normal. Around 2:30 p.m. on June 19, she was admitted to the infirmary for chest pain, shortness of breath and vomiting. The EKG was normal and she was again released. White was found unresponsive in her cell around 10:10 p.m. that night. The Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office classified White’s death as natural.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease in America. The CDC said heart disease was the leading cause of death among women, both Black and white, in 2017.

Amid the community outcry over the number of deaths and conditions that activists describe as unhealthy at the jail, Sheriff Warren brought on Marietta law firm Wade, Bradley & Campbell to look into complaints over the use of force, racial biases and discrimination and allegations of neglect dating back five years.

Attorney Nathan Wade said his review is still active and he’s getting a “very good response” from the community. Wade said he’s received many letters and emails from people in response to his inquiry, and is following up on those leads.

“It’s going to take some time, but we are working on it,” he said.