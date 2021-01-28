Hank Aaron on list to replace KKK leader’s name on Atlanta school

Hammond Park references the neighborhood where the school is located.

APS policy states that schools can only be named for individuals “after they have been deceased for five years.” That restriction can be waived with a unanimous vote of the school board.

The naming committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to choose its favorite of the four names. The full school board must sign off on the recommendation before the name is changed.

Forrest Hill is one of several Atlanta schools named after men who espoused racist views.

The school board recently agreed to change the name of Henry W. Grady High School to Midtown High School. Joseph E. Brown Middle School will be renamed Herman J. Russell West End Academy.