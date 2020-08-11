X

Atlanta school board panel to review academy name honoring KKK leader

Forrest Hill Academy in southwest Atlanta is shown in this AJC file photo from 2010. Bita Honarvar/AJC FILE PHOTO
Forrest Hill Academy in southwest Atlanta is shown in this AJC file photo from 2010. Bita Honarvar/AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta school board chairman has appointed a committee to look at renaming a school linked to a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.

Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative school in southwest Atlanta, references Nathan Bedford Forrest, a general who was active in the KKK.

Board Chairman Jason Esteves recently appointed a committee to examine Forrest Hill’s name, making the school the third to come under such review. Committees are currently considering renaming Henry W. Grady High School and Joseph Emerson Brown Middle School.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

“The board of education is engaged in reviewing the names of school buildings to ensure that our schools are named after people who capture the values and reflect the diversity and the ambitions of our students (and) their families,” Esteves said at a board meeting last week.

The Forrest Hill committee will be led by Eshe Collins, the board’s vice-chairwoman. Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd, who represents the district where the school is located, also has been appointed to the committee. Other members include neighborhood, student and parent representatives.

The Grady naming committee already has met several times. The group will next meet virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the board’s Facebook page.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.