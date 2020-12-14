Atlanta school board to vote Monday on Grady, Brown name changes

The Atlanta Board of Education will hold a make-up meeting Monday, during which members are expected to vote on renaming Henry W. Grady High School and Joseph E. Brown Middle School.
The board had been scheduled to vote on the new school names Dec. 7, but postponed that meeting at the last minute because Superintendent Lisa Herring had a family emergency.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. It will be held virtually and shown on the board’s Facebook page.
Earlier this year, board Chairman Jason Esteves formed two committees to review the names of the high school and middle school and come up with alternatives.
The Brown committee recommended that the school’s name be changed to Herman J. Russell West End Academy.
Joseph Brown was a secessionist Georgia governor who opposed slavery’s abolition. Russell was a well-known Atlanta real estate and construction businessman and philanthropist who died in 2014.
The Grady committee initially recommended the high school’s name be changed to honor the late Black journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells. But instead of approving that name, the board in November asked Grady students to vote on their favorite of three proposed names.
Midtown High School won the most support from students, and the committee changed its recommendation from Wells to Midtown to align with student input.
Grady was a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889. He promoted a vision of the “New South” while also speaking about the supremacy of the white race.