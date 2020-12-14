Atlanta school board to vote Monday on Grady, Brown name changes

Joseph Brown was a secessionist Georgia governor who opposed slavery’s abolition. Russell was a well-known Atlanta real estate and construction businessman and philanthropist who died in 2014.

The Grady committee initially recommended the high school’s name be changed to honor the late Black journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells. But instead of approving that name, the board in November asked Grady students to vote on their favorite of three proposed names.

Midtown High School won the most support from students, and the committee changed its recommendation from Wells to Midtown to align with student input.

Grady was a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889. He promoted a vision of the “New South” while also speaking about the supremacy of the white race.