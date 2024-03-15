BreakingNews
Gwinnett nonprofit announces partnerships focusing on youth development

The organization, which provides educational development and economic development opportunities for underserved students of color and their families, serves over 1,000 families, Larry Campbell, the president and CEO of Corners Outreach said.

By
1 minute ago

Norcross-based nonprofit, Corners Outreach, held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new community center that the organization moved into last year.

The organization also announced that it was partnering with View Point Health and United Way of Greater Atlanta that will move into the new Corners Outreach building.

View Point is a mental health service provider in Gwinnett County and the United Way of Greater Atlanta works to improve education, healthcare and economic advancement for children. Corners Outreach provides educational and economic development opportunities for underserved students of color and their families and serves over 1,000 families, said Larry Campbell, the president and CEO of Corners Outreach.

Ninety percent of the families served “are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), living in poverty,” Campbell said. “By having View Point Health in our building, they’ll create accessibility” and the families will feel safe.

Jennifer Hibbard, CEO of View Point Health said she is excited about the move.

“The fact that they can all get these services in the same building is going to be really impactful for the community,” Hibbard said.

Denise Townsend, the Northeast Regional Director for United Way, said this partnership will allow the organization to better serve the community.

“What we see is an opportunity to be not a distance away,” Townsend said.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

