Gwinnett looking for volunteer chaplains

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is looking for volunteer chaplains.

Fire chaplains provide ethical and moral support and encouragement to employees, and support employees working in mental health awareness including the employee assistance program, county insurance plans, and the critical incident stress management team, according to a county press release.

Candidates must be certified members of clergy, having at least two years experience in ministry service. Those selected will serve on an on-call basis and at the discretion of the fire chief.

Those interested can fill out an application on the county’s website by Feb. 2.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

