Gwinnett health officials see surge in vaccine demand

The GNR Health Departments increased its website’s bandwidth in anticipation of a surge in sign-ups. Like most health departments across metro Atlanta, it encountered website bottlenecks and crashes in January as vaccine slots first started to open.

In anticipation of more vaccine doses, the department has gradually increased its staff, Arona said. Vaccinating individuals at the former Sears store in Gwinnett Place Mall, staff could handle up to 3,000 people each day at this location, assuming an increase in vaccine supply.

The health department provides just a small slice of the total vaccine supply available in the county. Pharmacies, grocery stores and doctor’s offices in Gwinnett County are also providing vaccines, and eligible persons can also make use of the state-sanctioned mass vaccination sites located across Georgia.

“Even though that’s so frustrating to the community not to be able to find one, I’m so thrilled there’s such a demand for the vaccine,” Arona said. “That tells me that more and more Georgians really want the vaccine.”

While there’s no single scheduling system for finding a vaccine, Arona recommends people use the state’s vaccine finder to find a nearby location. The department is blocking off some appointments for seniors, working with senior service centers to vaccinate those without access to a computer, she said.

Even if the department receives more vaccine doses, Arona said she wants the public to continue to wear masks and social distance in the meantime. “We need everyone else to do their part in stopping the spread of this virus,” Arona said. “I’ve said this all year long: Every single COVID-19 death is preventable.”

Arona, along with other health officials, will give an update on the current state of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County during a virtual community health summit hosted by Gwinnett Cares and other county organizations 8-9:30 a.m. March 24. The public can register to join the event by video conference or stream it from Gwinnett Cares’ Facebook page.

The panelists will update the public on Georgia’s vaccination supply, options, distribution plans and side effects, as well as the precautions still necessary after vaccination. They’ll also discuss the “race against the variants,” in which health officials hope to get people vaccinated faster than than the variants are spreading through the nation.

Current guest speakers for the March 24 event: