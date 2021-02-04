Gwinnett Place mall will become COVID-19 vaccination center

Currently, those eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine are frontline healthcare workers, people more than 65 years old and those who work in or are residents of long-term care facilities.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Suwanee, has called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to put one of 100 planned vaccine centers in her district, which includes Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. She said in a Tuesday letter that the shortfall in vaccinating Black and Hispanic residents could be helped by adding a site in Gwinnett.

Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett’s chairwoman, echoed the request, saying in her own letter to FEMA that the county’s diverse populations “have been disproportionately impacted” by the pandemic, but are not being vaccinated rapidly.

Gwinnett has 74,825 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than anywhere else in the state.