Atlanta records highest level of pollen in 35 years

The previous record was set in March 2012 at 9,369, according to WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group of allergy experts said it took its technicians over two hours to count the pollen grains on the microscopic slide Saturday morning.

“People sensitive to tree pollen should take precautions and follow their allergy care plans,” the group said on Facebook. “At these levels, even people who are not allergic to tree and weed pollens can be impacted.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The pollen activity from trees is labeled “extremely high” by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, a threshold obtained at 1,500 pollen counts.

Top contributors of Atlanta’s pollen include oak, pine, sycamore, sweet gum and birch trees. Pollen count from weeds like mugwort and sheep sorrel was labeled “high,” while mold activity was considered “low.”

The record-breaking pollen count comes on the heels of a week of “extremely high” levels of pollen. Friday’s pollen count was recorded at 6,345.

Dr. Lily Hwang of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma told the AJC that Georgia can expect to see the peak of allergy season continue from mid-March to mid-April.

She added that over-the-counter antihistamines must be taken well in advance of exposure to allergens, before experiencing symptoms.

Other tips for managing seasonal allergies include keeping your car and house windows closed, regularly changing or cleaning air filters and showering when you get home or before going to bed.