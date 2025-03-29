Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta records highest level of pollen in 35 years

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma recorded 14,801 pollen grains per cubic meter of air Saturday, almost double last year’s record.
Marat Gallyamov stops to smell the blossoms of a tree while walking on the Beltline by Inman Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Marat Gallyamov stops to smell the blossoms of a tree while walking on the Beltline by Inman Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

If you feel like your eyes are burning and nose is running in overdrive this weekend, you’re not just imagining it.

Atlanta recorded its highest pollen count in 35 years Saturday, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, which treats patients across the region and tracks daily pollen counts, recorded 14,801 pollen grains per cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours. Saturday’s pollen count is almost double the highest count recorded last year at 8,740 on April 2, 2024.

The previous record was set in March 2012 at 9,369, according to WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group of allergy experts said it took its technicians over two hours to count the pollen grains on the microscopic slide Saturday morning.

“People sensitive to tree pollen should take precautions and follow their allergy care plans,” the group said on Facebook. “At these levels, even people who are not allergic to tree and weed pollens can be impacted.”

A person walks outside Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway on Friday, March 22, 2024. The rain has begun, and it's starting to wash away the pollen, likely causing allergies or discomfort. The rain is anticipated to continue until early Saturday morning, Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

The pollen activity from trees is labeled “extremely high” by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, a threshold obtained at 1,500 pollen counts.

Top contributors of Atlanta’s pollen include oak, pine, sycamore, sweet gum and birch trees. Pollen count from weeds like mugwort and sheep sorrel was labeled “high,” while mold activity was considered “low.”

The record-breaking pollen count comes on the heels of a week of “extremely high” levels of pollen. Friday’s pollen count was recorded at 6,345.

Dr. Lily Hwang of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma told the AJC that Georgia can expect to see the peak of allergy season continue from mid-March to mid-April.

She added that over-the-counter antihistamines must be taken well in advance of exposure to allergens, before experiencing symptoms.

Other tips for managing seasonal allergies include keeping your car and house windows closed, regularly changing or cleaning air filters and showering when you get home or before going to bed.

About the Author

Ashley Ahn is a reporter on the breaking news team for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

