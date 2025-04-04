What to know if you’re going to the Braves’ home opener, weekend ballgames

The teams face off again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, when gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Despite the Braves’ slow start, Friday’s game is sure to bring out crowds. If you haven’t gotten your tickets, there are still a few stadium sections open as of Friday morning.

Here is everything else you need to know ahead of the games.

Getting to Truist Park

To get to the stadium from Atlanta, you can take MARTA to Cumberland Mall and then board one of the CobbLinc Circulator buses — either the blue or green routes — to reach The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.

The shuttles pass through every 30 minutes from noon to 2 a.m. on weekdays and every hour on weekends.

If you’re traveling from the Marietta park-and-ride lot, you can take CobbLinc’s Route 10 bus to the stop at Cobb and Cumberland parkways. From there, you can walk to the stadium.

Parking

If you’re driving, plan to purchase a game day parking pass in advance, as spaces fill up quickly.

There is limited metered street parking. Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is by residential permit only, so pay attention to signage to avoid getting towed.

Tailgating is only allowed in Lot 29, and only vehicles are allowed in parking spaces. That means no tents and no buying multiple spaces for use other than parking.

Also, don’t ride home with someone and leave your car overnight. The rules vary by parking deck, so study the posted signs. For example, vehicles will be towed if they are left unattended in any of the Braves-operated lots for three hours after a game. Those left in the Red or Orange decks will be towed after 2 a.m.

Security

Heads up that no bags will be allowed inside Truist Park this season. There are some exceptions, including for medical bags that are no larger than the required items being carried, diaper bags for infants or toddlers and single-compartment clear bags that are no larger than 5-by-9 inches.

All guests will be scanned by a metal detector.

People who try to bring in prohibited items, such as aluminum cans (including sunscreen spray) or camera lenses exceeding 5 inches, will be asked to return the items to their vehicle or will have to throw the prohibited items away.

To read more about the park’s security measures, visit the Major League Baseball website here.

Weather

It’s going to be hot. Especially on Friday, the high temperature is projected to reach 88 degrees. If temps climb that high, it’ll break that day’s 85-degree record set in 1969.

Saturday could get even hotter with an expected high of 89 degrees, which would tie the record set in 1988.

Rain on Sunday will bring temps back into the mid 70s. Showers are expected to roll into the northwest metro area in the morning and should reach the city by midday, so be on the lookout for any game delays.

The rain likely will linger into the night and even into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 2½ inches could fall.