Gwinnett County warming shelter will open tonight for homeless

Gwinnett will have a warming station tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.
The shelter, operated by HomeFirst Gwinnett, will be open beginning at 6 p.m. It has the capacity for 20 people until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The warming station is located at HomeFirst’s assessment center at 5320 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross.
The center has food and drinks available, and residents who come in will be assessed for eligibility for other homeless services. Single men, single women and families will all be accepted.
Matthew Elder, HomeFirst Gwinnett’s director, said he plans to open the center throughout the winter on evenings where the temperature drops below freezing.
He said the organization hopes to help connect people in need to services going forward.
“By having them enter the coordinated entry system we should mitigate some of the need for homeless individuals/families to need access to a warming station on consecutive nights,” Elder said in an email.