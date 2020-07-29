Homelessness assessment center, first in county, opens in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County opens the Norcross Assessment Center for Homelessness, HomeFirst Gwinnett, where Matt Elder is the director, on Jimmy Carter Blvd after months of delay for Covid adjustments. The collaborative resource provides help for homeless who call, walk-in to the facility or reach out through partners. The venue has basic medical facilities, a library for those in the shelter, mental illness and drug addiction support as well as other partner resources for the homeless Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

In the first two days, members of 35 households walked in, called or contacted the assessment center through its website. They came for help preventing evictions or because they had immediate needs for shelter.

Elder estimated there are between 8,000 and 10,000 people in the county who are homeless or whose housing is precarious, such as those who live in extended stay hotels. While he hopes to have a planned 20-bed homeless shelter open this fall — likely with fewer beds, to respect the need for social distancing — the center is an important first step in making it easier to find shelter.

Residents who ask for help are assessed on a vulnerability index to determine what kind of intervention they need, before staffers work to find secure housing. Elder likened the service to calling 911 for a wound instead of going to YouTube to learn how to apply a tourniquet on yourself.

“What rapid rehousing or permanent supportive housing means isn’t the responsibility” of the person who needs help, he said. “I think it’s a game-changing, monumental moment for our community.”

With additional support, Elder said, he hopes residents can get out of a survival mindset. In addition to the homeless services, the assessment center has health care partners, including those that can help with substance abuse or mental health issues.

He expects to serve 1,000 people a year at the center, including as many as 750 by the end of 2020 as lost jobs and wages from the coronavirus pandemic continue to contribute to the homelessness crisis.

“We’re focused on trying to keep people and get people sheltered as quickly as possible, as long as possible,” Elder said. “This is just a starting point. This is Step One. It’s significant, but it’s a single step forward.”

The Norcross Assessment Center is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Blvd. For help with shelter, see tinyurl.com/GwinnettCaresIntake. For help with eviction prevention, see tinyurl.com/GwinnettEviction. Or call the assessment center at 770-847-6765.