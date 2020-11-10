Gwinnett launches eviction prevention program

There are currently 400 active dispossessory filings in Gwinnett Magistrate Court, Elder said. Court staff has reached out to both landlords and tenants for all those cases to encourage them to apply for the county program.

In a statement, Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum said the program’s goal is to bring more social service resources directly into the court system.

Elder said the program would help tenants in large apartment complexes as well as those living in mom-and-pop rental homes. The intervention will help keep rental properties on the market, he said.

He said the county’s approach has no income limit or cap on how much can be paid, and goes further than other eviction-prevention programs in the metro area.

“A single eviction filing can inhibit the ability to find housing thereafter,” Elder said. “We’re helping people as much as possible.”

The program, which launched last week, will go through the end of the year. For more information, call 770-847-6765 or email MagistrateCourtProjectRESET@gwinnettcounty.com.