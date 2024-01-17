Gwinnett continues expansion of new police training center

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved this week an $11.4 million contract with Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc., for the construction of a new police training building that will house special operations for the police department.
“The new building will house SWAT, HDU (Hazardous Device Unit) and K-9 operations and a separate pre-engineered metal magazine shed for storage,” said Ron Adderley, acting Director of Support Services. The HDU unit is department’s bomb squad.
The 22,800-square-foot building will sit on the Lawrenceville campus with the 40-acre police training facility that was completed last year. The expansions are being done in an attempt to accommodate larger recruiting classes.
Last year’s $6.2 million expansion added 26,000 square feet to the main building of the police training complex. The new space includes three new classrooms, a larger break room, locker rooms, a multi-purpose room where defensive tactics training will take place, and offices for instructors and administrators.
The facility also includes two indoor firing ranges, and a garage and driving range with staff offices.
Construction of the new building is expected to start this spring, and be completed in spring 2025, Adderley said.
