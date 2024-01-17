Gwinnett continues expansion of new police training center

Metro Atlanta

Gwinnett Police Department training staff walk to the new wing of the Police Training Center on Monday, July 31, 2023. The new wing includes larger classrooms, a multipurpose room, a larger break room and new locker rooms.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved this week an $11.4 million contract with Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc., for the construction of a new police training building that will house special operations for the police department.

“The new building will house SWAT, HDU (Hazardous Device Unit) and K-9 operations and a separate pre-engineered metal magazine shed for storage,” said Ron Adderley, acting Director of Support Services. The HDU unit is department’s bomb squad.

The 22,800-square-foot building will sit on the Lawrenceville campus with the 40-acre police training facility that was completed last year. The expansions are being done in an attempt to accommodate larger recruiting classes.

Last year’s $6.2 million expansion added 26,000 square feet to the main building of the police training complex. The new space includes three new classrooms, a larger break room, locker rooms, a multi-purpose room where defensive tactics training will take place, and offices for instructors and administrators.

The facility also includes two indoor firing ranges, and a garage and driving range with staff offices.

Construction of the new building is expected to start this spring, and be completed in spring 2025, Adderley said.

