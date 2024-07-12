Georgia’s former insurance commissioner to be sentenced Friday

Jim Beck is serving more than seven years behind bars after being convicted in 2021 of embezzling more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association, his former employer. Prosecutors said the money helped finance Beck’s successful campaign for office in 2018.

Oxendine, who served as insurance commissioner for 16 years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010, claims prosecutors’ requested sentence is unreasonable. He told the court he was “no more than a middleman” in the scheme orchestrated by Alpharetta doctor Jeffrey Gallups, who pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent insurance claims and was sentenced in June 2022 to three years in prison, ordered to pay just over $700,000 in restitution and fined $25,000.

Oxendine told U.S. District Judge Steve Jones that he shouldn’t have to pay more than Gallups, as “one did not lose or make more money than the other” through the scheme, which intended to net $3 million and resulted in a loss to insurance companies of $760,454.

“While Mr. Oxendine was a previous government official, Dr. Gallups was truly living large: getting featured in glitzy magazine write-ups and traveling by private jet to Hollywood parties and on lavish vacations,” Oxendine’s sentencing memorandum states. “Mr. Oxendine is not able to pay a $700,000 fine, and to require as much would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.”

Oxendine, an attorney and insurance consultant, said his achievements as insurance commissioner and support from friends and family should factor into a lesser prison sentence than what prosecutors sought. He provided 59 support letters to the court describing his good character, including those from former insurance commissioners of other states, former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall and pastor Johnny Hunt, who served as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Prosecutors said Oxendine helped Gallups defraud health care insurance providers and received tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. They said the arrangement between 2015 and 2017 involved fraudulent insurance claims for medically unnecessary genetic and toxicology testing by Texas lab company NextHealth.

“Oxendine used his experience and skills as an attorney to broker the illegal kickback agreement between NextHealth and Dr. Gallups,” prosecutors said in a July 5 court filing. “Indeed, after Dr. Gallups tried and failed to negotiate a deal with NextHealth on his own, he reached out to Oxendine about his troubles.”

Gallups ordered doctors at his Ear, Nose & Throat Institute clinics to require unnecessary lab tests for patients. He arranged with NextHealth to split the money generated by the tests, for which some patients were billed as much as $18,000, prosecutors said.

Oxendine received through his insurance business the hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks that the lab company gave Gallups. Oxendine, who pressured doctors in Gallups’ clinics to order the lab tests, kept more than $40,000 and used the rest of the money to pay the doctor’s debts and charitable donations, prosecutors alleged.

Oxendine told Gallups to falsely label the kickback payments as loans, after a compliance officer with Gallups’ practice raised concerns, prosecutors said. They said Oxendine also lied to AJC reporters when questioned in 2018 about his involvement with NextHealth.

Oxendine was indicted in May 2022, when he pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 signature bond. He was due to stand trial in April on single counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the money laundering charge under the plea deal.

Gallups and his company, Milton Hall Surgical Associates, agreed to pay just over $3 million to settle a related civil case. The settlement amount was increased to $5.3 million due to late payments.

In a civil fraud case in Texas, NextHealth and associates were ordered to pay more than $218 million in June 2023.

Oxendine has also faced accusations of campaign finance mismanagement. In May 2022, Georgia’s ethics commission settled the last of its cases against Oxendine in exchange for about $128,000 in donor money.