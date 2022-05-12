After 13 years, Oxendine ethics cases go out with a whimper

“There are probably people out there who think we should collect more,” said James D. Kreyenbuhl, chairman of the commission.

Another commission member, Rick Thompson, who was the agency’s director when the original cases were filed, said he would have preferred an admission of violations by Oxendine.

“I understand this has been going on for a very long time,” Thompson said. “I do feel somewhat frustrated that there is no admission of wrongdoing.”

David Emadi, the executive secretary of the commission, said. “The reality is, you don’t cut a check for $128,000 to the government if you’ve done nothing wrong.”

Oxendine has called the cases a “waste of taxpayer money.”

Following an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report, a complaint was filed in 2009 against Oxendine’s gubernatorial campaign for accepting $120,000 - 10 times the legal limit - in bundled contributions from two Georgia insurance companies when he was running for the Republican nomination for governor.

The ethics complaint against the insurers accused of giving the Oxendine the money was dismissed in 2014 because the ethics commission’s staff had made so little progress on it, in part because of staff turnover and seemingly endless drama at the agency at that time. But the commission didn’t dismiss charges against Oxendine, the recipient of the donations.

The case remained largely dormant until another AJC investigation reported in 2015 that Oxendine never returned more than $500,000 worth of leftover contributions from his gubernatorial bid, and that he kept and spent money raised for Republican runoff and general election campaigns that he never ran because he lost in the 2010 GOP primary.

Oxendine amended his campaign reports in October 2015 to show more than $700,000 left over, including $237,000 in loans to his law firm.

Following the AJC report, ethics commission staffers filed an amended complaint in 2015, accusing him of improperly spending more than $208,000 raised for the runoff and general elections and accepting more than the legal limit in contributions from 19 donors.

The commission dismissed many of the new charges that December, after his lawyer, Douglas Chalmers, argued that the statute of limitations had run out on charges involving the 2010 campaign. In other words, it had taken the commission too long to investigate and prosecute the cases.

The panel’s staff sought bank records to see what happened to the leftover money, but Oxendine fought subpoenas to the Georgia Supreme Court and federal courts, delaying the cases further.

After a few years of court battles, the commission in 2019 moved ahead on allegations that Oxendine spent campaign donations on luxury car leases, child care bills, an athletic club membership and a down payment on a $965,000 house. Under Georgia law, a candidate can’t collect contributions for a campaign and then use the money for things such as houses and cars for themselves.

The commission also voted to move ahead with the complaint on the bundled contributions. A state administrative law judge threw out that complaint last fall.

By this year, Oxendine had spent most of the money that was left over in the 2010 gubernatorial account without returning it to donors or donating it to charity or candidates, a few of the legal ways the law says he could dispose of the funds.