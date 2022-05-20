BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
BREAKING: Ex-Ga. insurance commissioner indicted on charge of fraud

A federal grand jury has indicted former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine on charges of health care fraud and money laundering. John Spink jspink@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine has been indicted by a federal grand jury on health care fraud and money laundering charges.

The indictment alleges that Oxendine participated in a scheme involving fraudulent claims to Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, United Healthcare and other major insurance companies for lab tests.

Oxendine’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said Friday that prosecutors targeted his client “because of his name and gravitas, but to be clear, he has not broken any laws and is innocent of this indictment.”

Oxendine served four terms as the state’s insurance commissioner before launching an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010.

He is the second Republican to serve as insurance commissioner in Georgia in recent years to face law enforcement trouble. Jim Beck is serving seven years and three months behind bars after being convicted in 2021 of swindling money from his former employer to help fund his successful 2018 campaign for the office.

- This is a breaking story. Please return for updates

