Georgia’s former insurance commissioner reports to federal prison

King is the first Hispanic person appointed to statewide office in Georgia, hoping in 2022 to be the first Hispanic person elected to statewide office here.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge, and I took this one with gusto,” King said at a campaign event in a Cartersville coffee shop recently. “The governor asked me to clean up the agency, and that’s what we did.”

Jurors found that Beck, a longtime player in Georgia GOP politics, deceived close friends and a cousin to drag them into his scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck was general manager at the association — the state-created insurer for customers who’ve had trouble buying coverage — before leaving to run for state insurance commissioner, running the office that regulates insurance and small businesses loan and serves as Georgia’s fire marshal. Beck was suspended by Kemp just months into office in 2019 when the federal indictment came down.

Testifying at trial, Beck insisted he’d committed no scam and tried to blame a man named Jerry Jordan, who authorities believe might not exist. No one, including Beck, could find Jordan.

“The testimony was outrageous,” Judge Cohen said in court. “It was as if he was making it up as he went along.”

Before Cohen pronounced the sentence, Beck told the judge he understood the verdict and apologized vaguely for his actions and regretted the pain he’d caused those who trusted him.

“I am completely and totally responsible,” Beck said.