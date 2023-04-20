Georgia woman sentenced after posing as a licensed physician’s assistant

Theresa Pickering, 55, was sentenced this week to nearly three years in prison for treating patients at a family practice in Norcross, Georgia. She diagnosed illnesses, ordered diagnostic tests, and prescribed drugs to patients, none of which was allowed under the law. The office she worked at filed approximately $147,000 in fraudulent claims for reimbursement to Medicare and private insurance companies.

“Pickering previously served prison time for similar conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Then in blatant disregard for the law and safety, she knowingly placed patients at significant risk by again posing as a licensed medical provider.”