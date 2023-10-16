Gavin Godfrey named diversity and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this role, Gavin will cover metro Atlanta’s diverse populations, including the issues that impact those communities and placing them in context for our readers.

“Gavin’s extensive experience reporting on cultural issues will provide an immediate impact in broadening our coverage for our audience,” said Janel Davis, Lifestyles and Culture Leader for the AJC. “He understands how we live and the issues that matter to us.”

Godfrey was the editor-in-chief of Capital B’s Atlanta Bureau and served as a Canopy Atlanta editor, having edited their stories that explored issues in the city’s West End and Bankhead/Grove Park neighborhoods.

His work there included the award-winning “The Water Boy’s Hustle.” He has edited or written for NPR, Atlanta magazine, ArtsATL, CNN, Rolling Stone, Vice, The Fader and Complex.

Godfrey was also the culture editor for Creative Loafing , conceiving and writing “Straight Outta Stankonia,” a cover story that was voted one of the Atlanta Press Club’s Top 10 Favorite Stories of the Past 50 Years.

