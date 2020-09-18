Fulton teachers walk out over fears about opening schools amid COVID-19

“We’re trying to play within the rules of our job, we’re fearful of retaliation, so we’re trying to do it at a time that doesn’t impact students,” Edeker said.

The school district disagrees.

When asked for comment, FCS spokesman Brian Noyes in part said: “While personal expression is important, it is also important for those opinions to be expressed in proper forums. Organizing efforts while at work and utilizing school equipment is not appropriate.”

Edeker and others published an open letter criticizing the district and saying they have ignored teachers.

Noyes said Superintendent Mike Looney has had monthly virtual meetings with his teacher council, parent council, PTA/PTO groups and student council. Noyes added that all disinfection guidelines and the return plan both include input from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our teachers and employees should know data is driving is our decisions and the trends are favorable in Fulton County,” Noyes said. " ... FCS has implemented a slow and cautious approach for returning to face-to-face instruction. Getting back to teaching exactly as it was before the coronavirus may not be possible, but we must recover and move forward in the best way we can."

The full return of students is planned for Oct. 14 if case trends continue to improve.