BreakingNews
Biden will speak about student protests over the war in Gaza, White House official says
Metro Atlanta

Fulton County funds ‘legacy’ art/culture groups

The Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta's West End announced the exhibitions that will make up its 2022 calendar. Photo: Michael Moss

Credit: Michael Moss

Credit: Michael Moss

The Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta's West End announced the exhibitions that will make up its 2022 calendar. Photo: Michael Moss
By
16 minutes ago

Four local arts and culture groups will split $800,000 from Fulton County, and can expect to get the same in the future.

County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to fund Hammonds House, the Johns Creek Arts Center, the National Black Arts Festival and the Chattahoochee Nature Center with $200,000 each through the end of this year.

The county has funded those nonprofit groups for years. Three years ago, commissioners deemed them “recurring legacy partners,” so now that annual appropriation is built into the county’s budget, Fulton Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore said.

Commissioners approved the budget as a whole in January. Wednesday’s vote authorized the specific appropriations. The money is designated for continuation of current programs and some expansion.

Hammonds House holds a county-owned art collection at 503 Peeples St. SW and provides art programs, exhibitions and education for Fulton County residents.

The Johns Creek Arts Center at 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road offers “programs that are designed to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts,” according to the county agenda item.

The National Black Arts Festival hosts a wide variety of programs year-round. And the Chattahoochee Nature Center at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell provides scheduled environmental education for area residents and visitors.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

A rare Georgia Supreme Court race could hinge on abortion rights

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Columbia University to hold remote exams amid Gaza protests

Credit: Courtesy SaveRoswellHistory.Com

Roswell residents urge city not to demolish historic building

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘It eats at you.’ Inside the hunt for clues in decade-cold Dermond killings

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
DUPREE: No end in sight for ‘Republicans Gone Wild’
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

College protesters want Israeli divestment. That’s very hard to do
51m ago
Meeting set for Fulton County, Atlanta in dispute over old water bills
2h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Expect the warmest day since September
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no