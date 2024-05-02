Fulton County funds ‘legacy’ art/culture groups

Four local arts and culture groups will split $800,000 from Fulton County, and can expect to get the same in the future.

County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to fund Hammonds House, the Johns Creek Arts Center, the National Black Arts Festival and the Chattahoochee Nature Center with $200,000 each through the end of this year.

The county has funded those nonprofit groups for years. Three years ago, commissioners deemed them “recurring legacy partners,” so now that annual appropriation is built into the county’s budget, Fulton Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore said.