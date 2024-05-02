Fulton County funds ‘legacy’ art/culture groups

Four local arts and culture groups will split $800,000 from Fulton County, and can expect to get the same in the future.
County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to fund Hammonds House, the Johns Creek Arts Center, the National Black Arts Festival and the Chattahoochee Nature Center with $200,000 each through the end of this year.
The county has funded those nonprofit groups for years. Three years ago, commissioners deemed them “recurring legacy partners,” so now that annual appropriation is built into the county’s budget, Fulton Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore said.
Commissioners approved the budget as a whole in January. Wednesday’s vote authorized the specific appropriations. The money is designated for continuation of current programs and some expansion.
Hammonds House holds a county-owned art collection at 503 Peeples St. SW and provides art programs, exhibitions and education for Fulton County residents.
The Johns Creek Arts Center at 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road offers “programs that are designed to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts,” according to the county agenda item.
The National Black Arts Festival hosts a wide variety of programs year-round. And the Chattahoochee Nature Center at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell provides scheduled environmental education for area residents and visitors.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy SaveRoswellHistory.Com