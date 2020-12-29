Fulton commissioner holding 2021 budget town hall Wednesday

A Fulton County commissioner is holding a virtual town hall Wednesday on the county’s upcoming 2021 budget.
Commissioner Natalie Hall, whose district almost entirely covers the city of Atlanta, will discuss priorities for the county’s proposed $1.1 billion budget.
The 6 p.m. event will feature a presentation from the county’s finance department.
County staff in November explained the prospective budget, which includes $42 million to fight COVID-19. The budget assumes no property tax growth and a 94% collection rate for billings.
It is expected that commissioners will approve the budget during a January meeting.
Those interested can register for the Wednesday event online: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d4aAtZLWS_qwJZfcSdt0Pg?_x_zm_rtaid=W9C8GlRTQE-_oQJRtdlcww.1609270310385.d79d9867ea5ef9e9ec9133befbad9b85&_x_zm_rhtaid=557.
