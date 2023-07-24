Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024

BreakingNews
A federal court judge has postponed the next long-standing trial in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation until next year.

Former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard received an eight-count indictment from a federal grand jury in 2020, for allegedly cheating on his taxes and using public money to cover tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses — including buying two machine guns that are typically illegal for civilians to purchase.

Beard was initially set to appear in court in November 2022, but the trial date was delayed twice. Beard’s trial was rescheduled for next month, but court records show that District Judge Steve C. Jones has ordered a continuance until Feb. 12, 2024.

Court records show that Beard’s attorney, Scott Grubman, asked for the delay to give him time to review the federal government’s June 6 disclosure of more than nine million additional documents in the discovery phase of the case. Grubman did not respond to requests for comment.

Grubman also asked the court to force the government to review and identify the new material. According to the continuance filed by Grubman, the government declined to produce those documents for Beard’s counsel, and they instead said Beard’s counsel has to physically review the documents under the FBI’s supervision at the FBI offices.

“Counsel for Mr. Beard simply cannot process — let alone review — 9 million pages of discovery in less than 60 days, especially under the restrictive conditions that the government offers,” according to Grubman’s June 29 continuance request.

Court documents from federal prosecutors on July 10 show that the federal prosecutors accepted Grubman’s continuance request. But the prosecutors asked the court to deny Grubman’s identification request of the material.

Court documents show that Jones OK’d the continuance, and denied the the material identification request.

“‘As a general rule,’ the Government does not have an affirmative duty to identify ‘exculpatory evidence within a larger mass of disclosed evidence,’” according to the court’s response.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

