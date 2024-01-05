Forest Park helping senior citizens with home repairs in new program

“As we strive to improve the homes of our legacy residents, we’re not looking to just renovate spaces,” City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. said in a news release. “We also want to elevate the overall charm and standard of what makes Forest Park such a special place to live and retire.”

Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said an impetus for the program is to address the city’s aging housing stock. The repairs are designed to “improve the overall look and feel of neighborhoods in Forest Park one home at a time.”

“Forest Park is a city for every season and a place where memories are created,” she said. “Not only does this dynamic program add to the incredible progress we continue to make as a municipality, but it is also our way of supporting those who have given so much to our beloved community.”

For more information, including how to apply, visit the city’s website at forestparkga.gov.