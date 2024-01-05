Forest Park helping senior citizens with home repairs in new program

Forest Park has launched a program to help senior citizens in the Clayton County community repair their homes.
The Homeowner Maintenance Enhancements Program allows Forest Park seniors 62 and older to apply for American Rescue Plan Act grants for a variety of home repairs, including roofing, painting, minor electrical work, siding and improvements that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city said it is dedicating $1.3 million in ARPA funds for the program. Residents approved for the funding will not have to repay the cost of their home improvements.
“As we strive to improve the homes of our legacy residents, we’re not looking to just renovate spaces,” City Manager Ricky L. Clark Jr. said in a news release. “We also want to elevate the overall charm and standard of what makes Forest Park such a special place to live and retire.”
Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said an impetus for the program is to address the city’s aging housing stock. The repairs are designed to “improve the overall look and feel of neighborhoods in Forest Park one home at a time.”
“Forest Park is a city for every season and a place where memories are created,” she said. “Not only does this dynamic program add to the incredible progress we continue to make as a municipality, but it is also our way of supporting those who have given so much to our beloved community.”
For more information, including how to apply, visit the city’s website at forestparkga.gov.
