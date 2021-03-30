Ethics complaint filed against former Fulton Elections chair

“Ms. Cooney has, since Feb. 11th, met with the media, county [attorneys] and the Board of Commissioners Chair to build ‘a case’ against the directive of her board thereby advancing her own interests and that of Mr. Barron over the will of the Board of Elections and Registration,” Nuriddin wrote in the complaint.

Cooney, who resigned from the board in March due to a longstanding illness, declined to comment on the complaint Tuesday, saying she was unaware of it.

The county’s ethics board met Tuesday to discuss Nuriddin’s complaint but did not render a ruling. Board members agreed they would write a letter to Nuriddin, asking her to explain what Cooney would have improperly gain by talking to the media.

Ethics board chairman Benjamin Fox said using “the echo of the news media” doesn’t violate the ethics code, adding that Fulton County is committed to transparent governing.

Barron had come under fire for his handling of a June election in which some voters waited for hours in line to cast their ballots. The problem was blamed on Fulton’s failure to send out mail-in ballots to residents because its system had become overwhelmed.

Barron generally received praise for his team’s handling of the November general election and the runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats in January.