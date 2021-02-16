BREAKING: Fulton board votes to fire elections director

The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections has voted to fire Richard Barron, who has run election in Georgia’s largest county since 2013.
The meeting was called over the weekend after the board invalidly voted Thursday to fire Barron, seemingly a violation of Georgia’s open meetings law because it took place in executive session. A county spokeswoman said officials realized the error soon after, and the vote was deemed non-binding.
But, now that the board has voted in public to fire Barron, there’s a question about what happens next.
County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said Monday that the acting county attorney was reviewing whether Fulton County commissioners would need to ratify the elections board’s choice to fire Barron.
No matter what, it leaves confusion at the top of one of the county’s most important functions.
“I think this is an unfortunate situation that we’re in,” said board member Aaron Johnson, one of the two Democratic appointees to the board, on Tuesday.
With city elections in November, Johnson said he was concerned about Barron’s removal: “I just think it’s going to cause chaos in our department.”
The other Democratic employee, Vernetta Keith Nuriddin, made the motion to fire Barron and sided with the Republican appointees to the board.
She said that she was impressed with Barron early on, saying that he expanded early voting throughout the county. But she said it went downhill from there.
“My decision was not based on 2020′s election, but 2017, 2018,” Nuriddin said. She added: “We have just consistent, continual issues around the absentee ballot process.”
Dr. Kathleen Ruth, a Republican appointee to the board, seconded Nuriddin’s motion to fire Barron.
“This is not political, this is a bi-partisan vote,” Ruth said. “The department needs new leadership that can take Fulton to the next level, modernizing the elections process, making the county’s elections system more accurate and cost-effective and efficient.”
