BREAKING: Fulton board votes to fire elections director

“I think this is an unfortunate situation that we’re in,” said board member Aaron Johnson, one of the two Democratic appointees to the board, on Tuesday.

With city elections in November, Johnson said he was concerned about Barron’s removal: “I just think it’s going to cause chaos in our department.”

The other Democratic employee, Vernetta Keith Nuriddin, made the motion to fire Barron and sided with the Republican appointees to the board.

She said that she was impressed with Barron early on, saying that he expanded early voting throughout the county. But she said it went downhill from there.

“My decision was not based on 2020′s election, but 2017, 2018,” Nuriddin said. She added: “We have just consistent, continual issues around the absentee ballot process.”

Dr. Kathleen Ruth, a Republican appointee to the board, seconded Nuriddin’s motion to fire Barron.

“This is not political, this is a bi-partisan vote,” Ruth said. “The department needs new leadership that can take Fulton to the next level, modernizing the elections process, making the county’s elections system more accurate and cost-effective and efficient.”