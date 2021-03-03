Fulton leaders reject firing of elections director, appoint new elections chair

The Fulton County Commission has rejected the firing of county elections director Richard Barron — apparently sending him back to answer to board that, by a majority, does not want him.
And now the elections board will have a new leader, with former Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan replacing chairwoman Mary Carole Cooney, who has resigned due to a prolonged illness.
As for the firing, the four Democratic commissioners voted together to keep Barron. The three Republican commissioners cited advice from a former county attorney in arguing that elected officials should not have a say in the employment of the person responsible for running county elections.
“The board of elections makes a recommendation. They make decisions about the elections, however about Fulton County employees they can only make recommendations,” said Democratic Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.
Barron has been in charge of Fulton elections since 2013.
On Wednesday, Republican Commissioner Liz Hausmann said: “I regret terribly that a person who I like, I actually like Rick Barron, is put in this position. He doesn’t deserve that, but we should be respecting and affirming the hard decision that the board of registration and elections made on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County.”
Republicans and Democratic commissioners have both voiced displeasure about Barron’s performance at different times — especially after the June primary had some voters waiting in line for hours, many because they never received mail-in ballots after Fulton’s system was overwhelmed. But Democratic commissioners seem to have been satisfied by Barron’s performance in the general and runoff elections after June.
Throughout this two-week process where Barron’s employment has been uncertain, there have been threats lobbed back and forth — with Democrats saying Republicans are only unhappy because President Donald Trump lost re-election and Georgia’s two newly elected Democratic U.S. Senators gave the left power of the Senate.
The elections board voted 3-2 on Feb. 16 to fire Barron, with the board’s two Republican appointees and one Democratic appointee voting to fire Barron.
The following day, the seven-member Fulton County Commission made no decision on the firing because of a party-line stalemate — with three Democrats voting to save Barron and three Republicans voting to sack him, neither successful for lack of four votes because Commissioner Natalie Hall said she didn’t have enough information.
On Wednesday, Hall voted to keep Barron and told him: “I do want to apologize for the witch-hunt against you.”
The next election will be in November to decide city leaders.
