Fulton leaders reject firing of elections director, appoint new elections chair

On Wednesday, Republican Commissioner Liz Hausmann said: “I regret terribly that a person who I like, I actually like Rick Barron, is put in this position. He doesn’t deserve that, but we should be respecting and affirming the hard decision that the board of registration and elections made on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County.”

Republicans and Democratic commissioners have both voiced displeasure about Barron’s performance at different times — especially after the June primary had some voters waiting in line for hours, many because they never received mail-in ballots after Fulton’s system was overwhelmed. But Democratic commissioners seem to have been satisfied by Barron’s performance in the general and runoff elections after June.

Throughout this two-week process where Barron’s employment has been uncertain, there have been threats lobbed back and forth — with Democrats saying Republicans are only unhappy because President Donald Trump lost re-election and Georgia’s two newly elected Democratic U.S. Senators gave the left power of the Senate.

The elections board voted 3-2 on Feb. 16 to fire Barron, with the board’s two Republican appointees and one Democratic appointee voting to fire Barron.

The following day, the seven-member Fulton County Commission made no decision on the firing because of a party-line stalemate — with three Democrats voting to save Barron and three Republicans voting to sack him, neither successful for lack of four votes because Commissioner Natalie Hall said she didn’t have enough information.

On Wednesday, Hall voted to keep Barron and told him: “I do want to apologize for the witch-hunt against you.”

The next election will be in November to decide city leaders.

